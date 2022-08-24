Insider Selling: Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY) Insider Sells 97,411 Shares of Stock

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Rating) insider Nigel Newton sold 97,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 413 ($4.99), for a total transaction of £402,307.43 ($486,113.38).

Bloomsbury Publishing Stock Performance

BMY stock traded down GBX 6.20 ($0.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 413.80 ($5.00). The stock had a trading volume of 1,983,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 397.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 391.75. The stock has a market cap of £337.70 million and a PE ratio of 2,089.30. Bloomsbury Publishing Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 309 ($3.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 454.82 ($5.50).

Bloomsbury Publishing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a GBX 9.40 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Bloomsbury Publishing’s previous dividend of $1.34. Bloomsbury Publishing’s dividend payout ratio is 44.60%.

About Bloomsbury Publishing

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

