Insider Selling: Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) SVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,852,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.19 and a 12 month high of $172.25. The firm has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by ($0.84). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

