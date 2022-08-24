Insider Selling: Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Director Sells 36,900 Shares of Stock

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) Director William Henry English sold 36,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.32, for a total transaction of C$48,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$70,400.88.

William Henry English also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 2nd, William Henry English purchased 10,000 shares of Gear Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,300.00.

On Monday, May 30th, William Henry English sold 7,900 shares of Gear Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total transaction of C$12,798.00.

Gear Energy Price Performance

Shares of GXE stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$1.33. 719,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,473. Gear Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.44. The company has a market cap of C$343.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Gear Energy Announces Dividend

Gear Energy ( TSE:GXE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$57.64 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.05%. Gear Energy’s payout ratio is 2.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GXE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.55 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

