Insider Selling: Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Director Sells 1,382 Shares of Stock

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $36,719.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,548.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:LARK traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.35. 5,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,503. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $131.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.37.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 25.01%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LARK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $671,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 167,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Landmark Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

