Insider Selling: Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) CEO Sells 18,219 Shares of Stock

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) CEO Travis M. Joyner sold 18,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $72,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,077,802 shares in the company, valued at $64,311,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Local Bounti Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of LOCL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.00. 282,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,399. Local Bounti Co. has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $12.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33.
Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.17). Equities analysts forecast that Local Bounti Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Local Bounti
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Local Bounti by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,123,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,474,000 after acquiring an additional 56,516 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Local Bounti by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,833,000 after acquiring an additional 644,115 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Local Bounti by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 804,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 171,373 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in Local Bounti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,918,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Local Bounti by 562.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 596,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 506,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.
Local Bounti Company Profile
Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Local Bounti (LOCL)
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
- Will the Real Palantir Please Stand Up?
- Foot Locker Just Because A Very Tempting Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Local Bounti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Local Bounti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.