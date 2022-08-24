Insider Selling: Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) SVP Sells 2,667 Shares of Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) SVP Mike Harburn sold 2,667 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.65, for a total transaction of 12,401.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 764,050 shares in the company, valued at 3,552,832.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mike Harburn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 24th, Mike Harburn sold 2,973 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.54, for a total transaction of 13,497.42.

On Thursday, June 16th, Mike Harburn sold 2,708 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.56, for a total transaction of 12,348.48.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Mike Harburn sold 9,138 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total transaction of 40,481.34.

Rigetti Computing stock traded down 0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 4.44. The stock had a trading volume of 380,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,406. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 4.44. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 52-week low of 3.25 and a 52-week high of 12.75. The company has a current ratio of 17.06, a quick ratio of 17.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.06 by -0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Rigetti Computing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 10.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGTI. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new position in Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,338,000. Allen Operations LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

