Insider Selling: RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Sells 3,149 Shares of Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $139,280.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 103,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,916.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Vaibhav Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 16th, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $98,450.80.

RingCentral Trading Up 3.9 %

RNG traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.80. 2,382,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $315.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.10). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 233.94% and a negative net margin of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $486.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.98 million. As a group, analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RingCentral during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on RNG shares. StockNews.com upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on RingCentral from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RingCentral from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on RingCentral from $150.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.73.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

