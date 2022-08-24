Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR – Get Rating) traded down 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.26 and last traded at $23.28. 5,323 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 10,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.67.

Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.12.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEVR. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $432,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,050,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000.

