Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.12-3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.548-1.566 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion. Integra LifeSciences also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.69-0.73 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IART. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Integra LifeSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.29.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IART traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,147. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $51.18 and a 1 year high of $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.17.

Insider Transactions at Integra LifeSciences

Institutional Trading of Integra LifeSciences

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $65,018.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,412.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $446,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,218.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $65,018.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,412.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,502 shares of company stock worth $586,404. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,012 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 6.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Read More

