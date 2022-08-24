International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Trading Down 1.7%

International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO – Get Rating) was down 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$12.87 and last traded at C$13.17. Approximately 211,027 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 128,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Petroleum from C$18.25 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Petroleum from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on International Petroleum from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.22.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

