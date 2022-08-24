Intersect Capital LLC Acquires 3,246 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COOP. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,378,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,599,000 after purchasing an additional 221,443 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 456,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,974,000 after acquiring an additional 206,000 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,764,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 806,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,556,000 after acquiring an additional 183,810 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 1,028.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 138,800 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 2.8 %

COOP stock opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.49. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.84.

Insider Transactions at Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.70 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 39.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $1,850,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,490,696.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

