Intersect Capital LLC Grows Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on OMC. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Edward Jones lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Macquarie lowered Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.90.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $69.71 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.97.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also

