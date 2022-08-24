Intersect Capital LLC Has $532,000 Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427,162 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,918 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 79,756,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,462,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503,394 shares in the last quarter. P E Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,104,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $101.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.40. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $116.38.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

