Intersect Capital LLC Has $619,000 Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 84.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,767 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,890,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,617,000 after purchasing an additional 413,742 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 900,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,515,000 after acquiring an additional 395,541 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 119.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 583,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,345,000 after acquiring an additional 317,369 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,553,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,830,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,002,000 after buying an additional 177,351 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $178,344.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,580.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $85.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.51. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.64.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $119.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.92.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.