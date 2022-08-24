Intersect Capital LLC Has $857,000 Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Intersect Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,539 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,891,960,000 after buying an additional 616,253 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,153,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,758,801,000 after purchasing an additional 268,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,436,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,026,120,000 after purchasing an additional 234,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $844,840,000 after acquiring an additional 120,091 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,947,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $800,897,000 after acquiring an additional 220,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.11.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $246.17 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.72. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,276.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 206,831 shares of company stock valued at $51,833,556. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.