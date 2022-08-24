Intersect Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 111.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,079,988,000 after acquiring an additional 742,676 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,274,000 after purchasing an additional 227,433 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,124,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $290,463,000 after purchasing an additional 82,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $482.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $468.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.20. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $344.89 and a 12 month high of $497.20. The company has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.26%.

NOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.18.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

