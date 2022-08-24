Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Intersect ENT Stock Performance

NASDAQ XENT opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45. Intersect ENT has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $28.25.

Institutional Trading of Intersect ENT

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 2,036.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

