Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Trading Up 4.7%

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) was up 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.29 and last traded at $45.20. Approximately 6,229 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 474,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IPI. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Intrepid Potash Stock Up 12.2 %

The company has a market cap of $680.09 million, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.23.

Institutional Trading of Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.10). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 86.52% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 480.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

