Intrua Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 1,572 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2,664.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,915,000 after purchasing an additional 28,086 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 250,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,666 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA opened at $341.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.65. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $292.32 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 68.14%.

PSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price objective on Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.33.

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total value of $293,064.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at $504,918.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total value of $293,064.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at $504,918.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

