Intrua Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of UNP opened at $237.64 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.21. The stock has a market cap of $148.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.36.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.