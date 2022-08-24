Intrua Financial LLC Buys 66 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,074 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $161.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.02 and a 200 day moving average of $177.12. The firm has a market cap of $432.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.37.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.93, for a total transaction of $65,640.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,382.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.93, for a total transaction of $65,640.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,382.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,276 shares of company stock valued at $8,598,394. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

