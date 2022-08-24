Intrua Financial LLC Increases Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,577,216,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASML by 90,201.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 322,920 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 40.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 783,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,395,000 after acquiring an additional 224,316 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,445,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,969,425,000 after acquiring an additional 170,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in ASML by 8,388.6% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 149,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,943,000 after purchasing an additional 147,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Argus assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.91.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $525.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $215.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $512.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $573.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $412.67 and a 52-week high of $895.93.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $1.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

