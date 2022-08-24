Intrua Financial LLC Purchases 1,445 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB opened at $106.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.32. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.21 and a 1 year high of $117.22.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.