Intrua Financial LLC Takes $499,000 Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,486 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Best Buy by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $78.84 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.29 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $132,799.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $132,799.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 44,619 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $3,599,860.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,701 shares in the company, valued at $25,793,476.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,011 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,334 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

