Intrua Financial LLC Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Intrua Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 12,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 615.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 10,173 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period.

KRE stock opened at $64.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.17. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $56.09 and a 1 year high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

