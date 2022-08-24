Inverse Finance (INV) Price Down 14.9% This Week

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. During the last week, Inverse Finance has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. One Inverse Finance coin can now be purchased for $95.81 or 0.00445167 BTC on exchanges. Inverse Finance has a market cap of $8.98 million and $1.74 million worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.20 or 0.00228596 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001555 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009300 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000299 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Inverse Finance

Inverse Finance is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 190,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance.

Buying and Selling Inverse Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

