Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWD) Shares Down 2.9%

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWD – Get Rating) dropped 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.55 and last traded at $17.57. Approximately 85,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 116,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.
Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.15.
