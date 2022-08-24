Investment Management of Virginia LLC Buys 472 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,103 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.91 on Wednesday, hitting $543.98. The stock had a trading volume of 17,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,583. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $511.57 and a 200 day moving average of $519.34. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.68.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.