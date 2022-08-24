Investment Management of Virginia LLC Lowers Stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lessened its position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,878 shares during the period. PRA Group makes up 1.6% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned about 0.50% of PRA Group worth $9,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,139,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,199,000 after purchasing an additional 25,281 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 37.4% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,870 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 14,303 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 655,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 913,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,882,000 after purchasing an additional 30,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,956. PRA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.22 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. PRA Group had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $258.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet cut PRA Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

PRA Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Stories

