Investment Management of Virginia LLC Reduces Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC trimmed its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,523 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in EOG Resources by 691.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,110,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $277,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,573 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,404,470 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $568,909,000 after acquiring an additional 715,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,219,717,000 after acquiring an additional 709,647 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 2,073.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 660,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $78,741,000 after acquiring an additional 630,024 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.47.

NYSE:EOG traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,685,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.01 and a 200-day moving average of $117.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.05 and a 52-week high of $147.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Read More

