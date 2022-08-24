Investors Purchase High Volume of J. M. Smucker Put Options (NYSE:SJM)

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 3,101 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 228% compared to the typical volume of 944 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 32.9% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 41.4% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,924,000 after purchasing an additional 561,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 273,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,136,000 after purchasing an additional 45,018 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Consumer Edge lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded up $4.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.59. The stock had a trading volume of 9,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,206. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 69.98%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

