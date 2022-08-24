Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NVTA. StockNews.com raised Invitae to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Cowen cut Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Invitae from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.56.

Invitae Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVTA traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $3.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,434,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,554,573. Invitae has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $32.93. The company has a market capitalization of $868.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.42.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitae

In related news, insider Thomas Brida sold 7,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $32,068.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $100,486.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 788,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Brida sold 7,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $32,068.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,385 shares of company stock valued at $147,352 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invitae by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 28,668,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,215,000 after buying an additional 986,724 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invitae by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,515,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,540,000 after buying an additional 69,702 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Invitae by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,820,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,332,000 after buying an additional 977,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invitae by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,537,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,012,000 after buying an additional 219,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,323,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,491,000 after purchasing an additional 523,578 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Featured Stories

