IOST (IOST) Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.83 Million

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 24th. IOST has a total market cap of $252.46 million and approximately $10.83 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IOST has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. One IOST coin can now be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,475.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00164966 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003817 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002381 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00128703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00033494 BTC.

IOST Coin Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. IOST’s official website is iost.io. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOST

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

