iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEF) Shares Down 0.4%

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $101.98 and last traded at $102.03. Approximately 4,125,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 9,002,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.48.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.86.

