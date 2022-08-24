iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,306 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 99,860 shares.The stock last traded at $59.08 and had previously closed at $58.46.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.19 and its 200-day moving average is $64.22.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

iShares Asia 50 ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.518 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,676,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,851,000 after acquiring an additional 185,312 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,829.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 85,785 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 345.7% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 90,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 70,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 87.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 38,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 76,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after buying an additional 15,561 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.