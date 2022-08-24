iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,306 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 99,860 shares.The stock last traded at $59.08 and had previously closed at $58.46.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.19 and its 200-day moving average is $64.22.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.518 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares Asia 50 ETF
iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Asia 50 ETF (AIA)
