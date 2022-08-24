iShares Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBB) Shares Down 1.6%

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBB – Get Rating) were down 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $125.07 and last traded at $125.61. Approximately 1,341,091 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 2,551,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.65.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.99.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.