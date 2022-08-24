iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Stock Holdings Reduced by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,344 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 268.6% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 84.1% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:USHY traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $35.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,596,872 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day moving average of $37.12.

