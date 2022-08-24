iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:IXUS) Trading Down 1.5%

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:IXUS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.64 and last traded at $57.77. 1,449,219 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 3,504,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.62.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.99.
