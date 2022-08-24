iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSV) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSV – Get Rating) fell 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $71.35 and last traded at $71.52. 472,385 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 704,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.78.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.00.

