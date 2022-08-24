iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Stake Boosted by SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 115.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,140,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 610,000 shares during the quarter. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned about 0.69% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $111,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 262.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,563,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,126,000 after buying an additional 3,303,457 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,493,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,563,000 after buying an additional 711,096 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,330,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,244,000 after buying an additional 147,135 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 45.8% during the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 472,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,143,000 after purchasing an additional 148,200 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 340,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,303,000 after purchasing an additional 17,730 shares during the period.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ EMB traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $87.25. 75,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,312,410. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.68. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.87 and a fifty-two week high of $113.64.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.361 dividend. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $4.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%.

(Get Rating)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.