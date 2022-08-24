iShares MSCI China ETF (NYSEARCA:MCHI) Trading Up 0.4%

iShares MSCI China ETF (NYSEARCA:MCHI – Get Rating) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.88 and last traded at $48.66. Approximately 2,632,894 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 6,607,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.47.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.83.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.