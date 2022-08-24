iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,378,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,106 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $404,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.17. 1,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,345. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.44 and its 200-day moving average is $112.21. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $98.36 and a 1 year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

