iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $115,536,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,305,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,354,000 after acquiring an additional 757,966 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,938,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,226,000 after buying an additional 319,268 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,033,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,581,000 after buying an additional 303,238 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.51. 3,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,363. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.99. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $112.29 and a 1-year high of $133.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

