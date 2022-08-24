iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.8% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $415.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,940,925. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $417.79. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
- Will the Real Palantir Please Stand Up?
- Foot Locker Just Because A Very Tempting Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.