iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $414.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $398.32 and a 200-day moving average of $417.79. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

