iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Wiser Wealth Management Inc

Wiser Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 6.3% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $13,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,384,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,532,000 after buying an additional 53,541 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 20,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,476,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.17. The stock had a trading volume of 86,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,867,472. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.40. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

