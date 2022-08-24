iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is a boost from iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
TSE:XIU opened at C$30.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.40. iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF has a 1-year low of C$27.98 and a 1-year high of C$34.00.
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Company Profile
