IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) Trading Up 21%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 21% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.90 and last traded at C$3.81. Approximately 157,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 135,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.15.

IsoEnergy Stock Up 17.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.37, a quick ratio of 28.36 and a current ratio of 28.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$394.22 million and a PE ratio of -17.70.

About IsoEnergy

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

