ITV plc (LON:ITV) Receives GBX 112.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 112.33 ($1.36).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 95 ($1.15) to GBX 85 ($1.03) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on ITV from GBX 66 ($0.80) to GBX 56 ($0.68) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.05) price objective on shares of ITV in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

ITV Price Performance

Shares of ITV stock opened at GBX 65.64 ($0.79) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 68.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 78.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 549.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.07. ITV has a twelve month low of GBX 62.04 ($0.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 127.19 ($1.54).

ITV Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at ITV

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 2.32%. ITV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

In other news, insider Andrew Cosslett bought 301,889 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £208,303.41 ($251,695.76). Also, insider Mary Harris bought 3,943 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £2,602.38 ($3,144.49).

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Featured Stories

