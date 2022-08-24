J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.27, RTT News reports. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker updated its FY23 guidance to $8.20-8.60 EPS.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of SJM opened at $142.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.28. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $146.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SJM shares. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 10.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,178,000 after purchasing an additional 92,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,049,000 after purchasing an additional 28,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

